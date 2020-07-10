Families are invited to participate in a free scavenger hunt activity hosted by the United Way of the Brazos Valley, which can be completed without the participants needing to leave their vehicles.
United Way of the Brazos Valley announced a new scavenger hunt fundraising event that will last from July 20 through Aug. 7. Each week, participating families can download a set of clues pertaining to a type of charity organization. Families can choose any time during each week to follow the clues to the location of various local charities and nonprofits. Upon discovering the location, scavenger hunt participants can read up on information about each service via a game sign that will be placed outside.
This game will be free to play, though the United Way invite participants to make donations. To register for the scavenger hunt, visit www.uwbv.org/uwscavengerhunt or text UWScavengerHunt to the number 41444.
