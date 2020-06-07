MiChal Hall was inspired to become a mentor at Unlimited Potential Brazos Valley after reading about the program in December.
The decision made Hall part of a Bryan nonprofit that helps young adults who have aged out of the foster care system. It’s a mission Hall said she agrees with, and while it can be challenging, she believes it’s important.
As a mentor, Hall said she meets her mentee regularly to talk. She makes herself open for questions or requests for rides when necessary.
“I just want to help,” Hall said. “It is a great program. ... You are coming alongside them to walk the path with them.”
The organization has seen a spike in youth using the center, so Program Coordinator Kate Mason said UP is looking for more mentors and will have a 12-hour training session that spans June 29 through July 1. Mentors must fill out an application, pass a background check, be 25 years old or older and have an interview with UP leadership.
Located in the Carter Creek Center on East 29th Street, the UP resource center for 18- to 25-year-old former foster youth offers computers, wireless internet access, a laundry facility, a home essentials closet, a food pantry and shower. Soon it will include a stove in the kitchen area.
UP offers life skills training on various topics including money management and can now connect youth with free counseling services. Volunteers also provide free transportation to youth who need to get to medical appointments, school and work.
There also is storage space for legal documents and other items and can serve as a permanent address for UP youth, known as program participants, who move frequently but need an address to apply for food stamps or handle other paperwork.
The organization gained its 501(c)(3) status in 2018 and had the funds to hire a staff member by May 2019. Before that, UP was a program under Voices for Children, which aims to assist children still in the foster care system. This year, a second staff member was hired — Self Sufficiency Specialist Mireya Moreno, who has two decades of experience working for Child Protective Services.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Mason said she was concerned that it would become difficult to connect with youth who need their services, but since mid-March, she said the number of program participants has risen from four to 20.
Board President Jacque Flagg said that is due in part to an Austin organization; when case workers there were unable to travel to Bryan-College Station because of the novel coronavirus, they directed youth to visit UP for assistance instead.
Additionally, UP recently began distributing housing vouchers to eligible youth. The vouchers are part of the Housing and Urban Development’s Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
According to a HUD press release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that about 20,000 people age out of foster care each year. The release says that The National Center for Housing and Child Welfare estimates that approximately 25 percent of those youth experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care.
Since FYI launched in 2019, HUD helped house more than 600 young adults in 31 communities, across 17 states, FYI’s National Lead Christopher Patterson said in a guest opinion piece in The Eagle last month.
UP is permitted to distribute 25 vouchers this fiscal year. So far, three people have moved into their apartments, three more are moving in and a handful of others are working through the process of receiving a voucher.
Daisy Flowers recently moved into her apartment and said she was surprised how quickly it all happened. Flowers said UP has been a place for her to always get assistance in “some way, shape or form” and encourages others to take advantage of what they offer.
“It has really opened up a lot of opportunities for me,” she said.
The facility, leaders say, is stocked with donated items from places such as the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, Brazos Fellowship and Brazos County Child Welfare Board. Leaders said they accept many types of donations, including furniture.
For more information or to learn how to get involved or to receive assistance, visit upbrazosvalley.org. Offices are at 4001 E. 29th St., No. 118 in Bryan. UP can be reached by phone at 979-492-3610.
