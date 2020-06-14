UPDATE: A Bryan woman who was last seen Friday night was found Sunday night and reunited with her family, police said.
The Bryan Police Department on Sunday was asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen Friday night.
Officials said 62-year-old Juanita Rodriguez Garza was 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen Friday in the 1800 block of Rosedale Street. She was wearing a black nightgown, sandals and glasses.
She left her cellphone and wallet at her home and could be in danger because of medical conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 775-8477.
