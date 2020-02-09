UPDATE: College Station police announced via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the subject of a manhunt in South Bryan has been detained.
A shelter in place order for residents in the area of 4000 College Main has been lifted.
College Station police are looking for a 29-year-old man related to an aggravated assault investigation.
Officials said Jamarious Davis ran from police and is believed to be in the area just north of Northgate.
Davis is a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened just after midnight at the Motel 6 in College Station, according to police. A juvenile was seriously injured in the assault, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, and policing are continuing to urge residents around the 4000 block of College Main to shelter in place.
ORIGINAL STORY: College Station residents near the 4000 block of College Main are being asked to shelter in place.
The College Station Police Department said on Twitter area residents should stay indoors and lock doors and windows.
There were no other details about what prompted the warning.
⚠️All residents within a half-mile of the 4000 block of College Main should SHELTER IN PLACE. Remain inside and lock doors and windows. ACTIVE police incident. Updates via @CSTXPolice. pic.twitter.com/65hcx27S6p— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 9, 2020
