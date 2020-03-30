Press conference

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan responds to questions during a press conference Monday at the Brazos County Health Department.

 Photo by Laura McKenzie

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazos County by health officials on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 46.

Two patients have been discharged from the hospital, the first reported discharges from hospitals. Five patients remain hospitalized, while others remain hospitalized awaiting test results.

Community spread now accounts for 48 percent of coronavirus transmissions in Brazos County. Travel accounts for 46 percent of cases and 6 percent are unknown.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a press conference Monday afternoon that 618 tests have been done in Brazos County and more testing is becoming available.

The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center has been activated, Sullivan announced.  Offices from Brazos County, the city of Bryan, city of College Station and Texas A&M University emergency management will work together.

Sullivan said he met with an epidemiologist to determine the local curve of COVID-19 and added health officials from Texas A&M are working to create a local model to share with residents. Sullivan also said the Brazos County Health District is working on establishing a hotline for people to call with coronavirus concerns.

Joined by doctors and health officials from Baylor Scott & White, CHI St. Joseph and CapRock Hospital, Sullivan said local health care providers have good capacity right now due to foresight on limiting traffic related to routine procedures.

Jason Jennings, regional president of Baylor Scott & White, said Baylor Scott & White has canceled nonessential meetings and procedures and has also created more capacity to treat patients. Jennings added Baylor Scott & White has an online screening questionnaire on its website.

Both Baylor Scott & White and CHI St. Joseph health officials said they have enough ventilators and are preparing for when more might be needed. This includes potentially using other medical equipment as ventilators.

The next Brazos County Health District press conference to give updates on COVID-19 is slated for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.