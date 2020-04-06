Some Bryan Texas Utilities customers were without power early Sunday after a single-vehicle accident along Texas 21.
Officials with the Bryan Police Department said a truck left the road around 11 p.m. Saturday and struck a utility pole, knocking out power in the area of the 2000 block of Texas 21 on the west side of Bryan.
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Texas 21 was diverted around the accident for several hours while BTU crews made repairs. The road was reopened around 3 a.m., officials said.
No one was injured in the accident, according to the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.