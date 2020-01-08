Funeral services have been announced for a 20-year-old College Station woman authorities say was killed in her apartment on New Year’s Eve.
Ashli Makayla Stewart was remembered Tuesday as a woman with a big smile who had a promising future ahead of her.
A candlelight vigil open to the public will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fresh Start Ministries of the Brazos Valley at 3030 E. 29th St. in Bryan.
Pastors Perry and Carolyn Harris said Tuesday that Stewart, a 2017 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School who had recently attended Blinn College, had gone to their church since she was a child. She enjoyed volunteering with the church’s youth group, they said.
“She was a bright young woman with a bright future, and her smile lit up the room,” Perry Harris added.
Dana Cook, who said she had taught Stewart at A&M Consolidated Middle School, spoke of her in a message to The Eagle:
“Her smile is still contagious, and her spirit will continue to bring a smile to many. She was the type of student that made school, studies and grades look easy. [Stewart] graduated among friends and family that thoroughly enjoyed her. She is greatly missed. Many teachers, staff, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, coaches who had contact with her throughout her time within our local district will treasure the memories of her precious smile.”
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland. Arrangements are under the direction of Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
Stewart was discovered by her roommate at her apartment in the 1300 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway around 3:20 p.m. Dec. 31, College Station police said. Authorities are investigating her death as a slaying, but have not specified the cause.
While no suspect has been publicly identified, authorities do not believe the general public is in danger.
Anyone with information can call the College Station Police Department at 764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 775-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.