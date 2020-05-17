Drawings, architectural models, ceramics and sculptures normally hosted at Blinn College’s Bryan campus during this time of year are instead displayed online in a virtual art show.
The 2019-2020 Blinn College Virtual Art Show features best works from arts, architecture, and art and visual communication program students across Blinn’s campuses, predominantly from the Bryan and Brenham locations. Craig Jeffrey, assistant dean of the Division of Visual/Performing Arts and Kinesiology, said money raised from the show is distributed across the visual arts department to cover student scholarships.
Jeffrey said the art show has been in operation in some form or another for about a decade, so when COVID-19 response efforts meant there could not be an in-person show, college leaders were determined to ensure student work was still displayed.
“We said we still wanted to highlight our student’s talents and the work that they put in,” he said. “We weren’t going to let a year go by. … Under the circumstances, we are just happy that the student work is being shown.”
The digital format that went live May 8 at blinn.edu/virtual-art-show is a revamped version of what was used about eight years ago when the school first tried its hand at an online show, Jeffrey said.
He noted that the digital exhibit will be kept up from now on, adding it’s a way for the community to see student work, but also a chance to illustrate to prospective students how much can be learned in certain courses.
This was Blinn-Bryan student Sarai Esquivel’s first time to be featured in the show. Her piece is a drawing of the school cafeteria that she made for an architecture class in the fall semester. Esquivel said having her work selected gave her confidence in her abilities, adding she was glad to have Jeffrey as an instructor.
Graduating student Amy Boedeker said this was her third time to be featured in the art show. She said her wooden model of a commercial building took half of the fall semester to build. It was hard work that left her with blisters, but Boedeker said she appreciated the challenge, and was happy for the direction provided by Jeffrey throughout the process.
She noted that she was also that the show was online this year, pointing out that she thinks more people will see the work.
Jeffrey said he is grateful to faculty for helping make the art show a reality. While he said he misses seeing student’s faces when they visit the in-person show, Jeffrey said he is glad that the online format may mean more people can look at the nearly 100 pieces of work.
“We also looked at this as a way to give some people hope, especially during this time of need,” Jeffrey said. “Looking at some student artwork could be calming for some people.”
Prices for each piece are usually set by the student and their instructor, Jeffrey said. To purchase work from the show, contact the department of visual arts at visual.arts@blinn.edu or 979-209-7305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.