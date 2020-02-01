With Monday the last day to register to vote before the March 3 primaries, a voter registration drive at various locations has been scheduled.
Eligible voters will be able to register at four locations on Monday, including the Clara Mounce Library in Bryan and the Larry Ringer Library in College Station from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Blinn College Student Center from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Rudder Plaza at Texas A&M from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
While the drive is sponsored by the Brazos County Democratic Party, the event is nonpartisan, and all Brazos County residents are invited to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.