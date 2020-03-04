Voters pick Brick for 272nd District Court judge

Brazos County Assistant District Attorney John Brick defeated litigation attorney George “Jerrell” Wise in the Republican primary race Tuesday to replace Travis Bryan III as the 272nd District Court judge.
Brick received 56.52% of votes cast in the race. He outpaced Wise, 9,694 votes to 7,456. No Democrat filed to run; Wise will be uncontested on the November general election ballot.
Brick recently completed five years as the chief prosecutor assigned to the 85th District Court. He said during the campaign that he has had more than 75 jury trials during his career.
In an interview with The Eagle on Tuesday night, Brick thanked the county’s voters and praised Wise for what Brick described as a clean campaign.
“Travis is leaving huge shoes to fill, and it’s really an honor to be able to try and fill those shoes,” Brick said. “I’ve been humbled by the whole process. I’m also really thankful that this has been a clean campaign and a peaceful campaign from both sides. That’s how the process should work in a democracy. We had two qualified guys in this race, and we gave the voters two good choices.”
Brick said that his goal will be to ensure that all who appear in his courtroom feel they have been treated fairly.
“I said it along the way at different points in the campaign — I want to be fair and impartial,” Brick said. “I want people coming in to my court to feel that they were heard and that they had a fair day in court. I want to treat everyone with respect and have them feel that they’ve been treated with respect.”
Brick, who was born in Bryan, is a 1995 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and a Baylor University graduate. In 2002, Brick graduated from South Texas College of Law in Houston. Brick’s wife, Jamee Boutell Brick, is a teacher in College Station. The couple moved back to the Brazos Valley in 2004 and joined Central Church in 2005, where they remain active members. The Bricks have three children.
Brick told The Eagle last month that he began his prosecutorial career in Huntsville at the Walker County district attorney’s office following two years at a small civil law firm in Houston.
During the campaign, Brick credited former district attorney Bill Turner for providing him with an opportunity to prosecute felonies in Brazos County. Upon returning to the area in 2004, Brick joined the Brazos County DA’s office and prosecuted a variety of felony cases, including capital murder, drug possession and child abuse.
