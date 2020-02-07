An annual program aimed at promoting physical activity kicks off Saturday at the Post Oak Mall.
The eight-week Brazos Valley Walk Across Texas program begins at 10 a.m. with an event near the entrance to J.C. Penney.
Saturday’s event will include an overview of the program, team registration and a “first mile” walk. There will be drawings for prizes, and T-shirts will be for sale.
The program is a friendly competition between teams to logged miles walk, with a goal of 832 miles, the distance across Texas.
Teams who cannot attend Saturday are encouraged to register online by Feb. 14.
Last year’s program included more than 2,400 participants from Brazos County and the surrounding area, event organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.