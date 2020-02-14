The warrant amnesty period for the City of College Station and Brazos County runs until Feb. 28.
The twice-yearly amnesty period waives the $50 per case warrant fee if all fines are paid in full. If people do not pay their fines, they could be arrested during the warrant roundup Feb. 29 through March 8. People can check their warrant status at cstx.gov/warrants if their citation was issued by the College Station Police Department. Residents can also call the City of College Station Municipal Court at 979-764-3683.
