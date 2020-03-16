The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was continuing to investigate on Monday after a fatal shooting over the weekend.
Authorities said deputies, other law enforcement agencies and medical first responders were called to a shooting in the 20000 block of Washington Bridge Road on Sunday just before 10 p.m.
Three people had gunshot wounds, officials said in a statement released Monday.
Derrick Anthony Davis Jr., 20, of Hempstead was taken to a Navasota hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Patricia Ann-Coleman Cross, 50, of Washington County, was released from a hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to her upper body. College Station resident Ronneisha Rutherford, 29, was apparently grazed by a bullet, according to the sheriff’s statement. She was treated at a College Station hospital and has been released.
Several vehicles at the scene were struck by bullets, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting but said more information would be released as the investigation continues.
