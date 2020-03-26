Officials in Washington County confirmed its second case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county's first positive case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was announced Wednesday. Officials said a city of Brenham employee in his 40s tested positive.
The first was was believed to have been community spread.
No other information was released about either case.
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.