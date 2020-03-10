College Station Police Department spokesman Tristen Lopez said no one was injured Tuesday afternoon in what was an apparent "smash and grab" at a jewelry store at Post Oak Mall. Initial reports of gunshots at the mall were most likely prompted by the sound of the glass display cases at the store being shattered, officials said.
WATCH: College Station police offer update on investigation at Post Oak Mall
