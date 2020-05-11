When Blinn College canceled classes in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, band director Sarah Burke went to work looking for way to keep the musicians playing.
“I was searching for ways for our band to play together again even though we couldn’t physically be in the same room anymore,” Burke said. “We’ve all been on online meetings with multiple people talking over one another due to a lag in the connection. There isn’t a great solution to playing together online at the same time.”
Burke had the members of the band's wind symphony listen to a recording of Shenandoah and record their individual parts of the song.
“This track helped students stay together even though we couldn’t all play live,” Burke said. “Each student then recorded their individual parts and sent them to me.”
Burke spent hours separating the audio and lining up each segment, according to a Blinn College press release.
“Once the audio sounded like a band, I set about working up a video. Again, the video from each student had to be synced up and multiple video files were layered on top of each other to create a grid view,” she said.
Blinn College posted the video on its YouTube page.
“We’re all saddened that we can’t play together, and nothing really replaces the feel and sound of a live concert,” Burke said, “but it was my hope that this project gave each student a sense of community and a true product that they can share from this abnormal semester.”
