Volunteers gave away food to hundreds of families during a drive-thru distribution event hosted by the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Monday.
The drive-thru format provided a safe way to help families who are experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora said the goal was to provide food for at least 700 households.
A similar event will take place on Wednesday at the Burleson County Fairgrounds in Caldwell. Other distributions are Friday at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station; May 27 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham; May 29 at the Robertson County Fairgrounds in Hearne; and May 30 at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota.
