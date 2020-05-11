College Station's new fire chief, Richard Mann, was sworn in today by College Station Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane III during a swearing-in and promotion ceremony for multiple members of the College Station Fire Department.
Mann was named the city's new fire chief after serving 32 years with the Houston Fire Department. Monday was his first day on the job.
