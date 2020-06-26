College View High School’s class of 2020 celebrated graduation Thursday night with a ceremony as unique as the seniors’ final semester.
“No one could’ve imagined being hit with a national crisis in the middle of your senior year,” said community leader Alton “Tiger” Burton as he looked out over the small group of seniors in silver caps and gowns. “… It was not easy, as you didn’t get to finish your high school career like many of you dreamed, but you persevered.”
One by one, the 24 new graduates strode across the outdoor stage of Peach Creek Ranch in south Brazos County. Just under 200 friends and loved ones — some wearing cloth face masks — watched from small groupings of folding chairs spaced several feet apart to guard against the coronavirus.
“I think it’s safe to say this year has certainly been interesting,” said graduating senior Jeanette Wedeking in her address to the class. “Despite the bumps and bruises this semester has given us, we persevered. I mean, how many other graduating classes can say they got their diploma in the middle of a pandemic?”
As they accepted their diplomas, the seniors donned custom silver and black masks, as did the district staff in attendance. When each graduate was recognized, the number of college credits accrued was announced to the audience. Though students were unable to engage in the tradition of giving roses to people who had inspired them, a slideshow of names was played.
Terek Hage-Ali said that staying motivated during his last semester was difficult, as social distancing caused him to feel isolated and less motivated. But as he and his teachers acclimated to the online course structure, he was able to make it through.
“After [COVID-19] happened, it kind of went from [having] closure to spending more time with family and focusing more on myself, and just spending the rest of my year appreciating my teachers,” Hage-Ali said. “The thing I appreciated about my teachers is the knowledge I received from them, and the valuable things I’ve learned from them. I will always remember that.”
Guest speaker Burton, community outreach coordinator for the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, shared words of inspiration for the students.
“I saw a meme the other day that said ‘Class of 2020 — Worst ending ever,’ ” Burton said. “We are going to take my [advice], and we are going to change the perspective. We’re going to create new memes. ... How about, ‘Class of 2020 — We’re savage, classy, bougie, educated;’ or, ‘Class of 2020 — Nowhere to go but up from here!’ or, ‘Class of 2020 — The year we brought communities together.’”
The evening ended with a fireworks display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.