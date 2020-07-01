On Tuesday, the Brazos Valley Bombers provided a taste of what life used to be before the spread of COVID-19 as 769 fans gathered at Travis Field to take in opening night of the Texas Collegiate League season.
However, with safety precautions in place to help in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the fan experience was unlike any season before.
“You know, this isn’t normal,” Bombers’ owner and TCL president Uri Geva said with a laugh, pointing at his mask. “But I think outside of the mask, I think everybody’s having a great time.”
Each TCL team, including the Bombers, had to submit safety plans to their local governments to get permission for crowds of more than 100 to gather, as has been mandated by executive orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As a part of those, every other row in the bleachers of the ballpark was taped off, providing some social distancing for those in attendance. Bombers’ staff kept tabs on how many were entering and exiting restrooms and stickers were placed on the ground outside the concession stand to keep those waiting in line separated.
“We have a slogan, and it’s, ‘Stay healthy, social distance and go Bombers,’” Geva said. “That’s been our focus. Our staff knows it. That’s what they focus on, and whatever we can do to make sure our fans feel safe and get entertained and watch baseball.”
Just to the right of home plate, Mary and Albert Jolly were planted on the front row of the bleachers, same as the season ticket holders have been for the past three seasons. At 90 years old, the couple was slightly nervous about contracting COIVD-19, but they relished the opportunity to watch their favorite sport together.
“We stay in, pretty much, because as you can see, we’re vulnerable at our age, but we just needed to get out today, and we’re going to come out tomorrow and the next time they play,” Mary Jolly said.
“We’re 90, and so we like to be with a lot of younger folks and a lot of excitement,” Albert Jolly added.
In the bleachers surrounding the Jollys, a majority of fans donned masks. A few wrapped masks around their ears but pulled the cloth below their chin. Several came to the park without a face covering.
“We wish everyone would wear the mask, but most people are,” said Mary Jolly.
Down the first-base line, elementary-aged Robert Lewis wore his youth-league uniform as he looked on the game with an unblinking fascination. His parents, Phil and Heather, have hosted Bombers players for two seasons now and enjoy bringing the family, including Robert’s sister, Abigail, out to the park.
“Our son plays baseball and is absolutely enthralled,” Heather Lewis said. “He’s very passionate about baseball, so he’s always excited.”
She said she had no concerns about bringing her family to the ballpark because of the precautions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To open the season, the Bombers hosted the Round Rock Hairy Men, a first-year TCL organization owned by the Triple-A Round Rock Express. Express owner Reid Ryan, son of major league pitcher Nolan Ryan, as well as Express President Chris Almendarez were in attendance at Travis Park to take in the game.
Almendarez said he was encouraged by the number of fans who came out and said the Express will be implementing similar precautions at Dell Diamond.
“It was exciting to walk in and see the crowd they have today. I’ve never been to the stadium,” he said. “It’s a fun environment. It kind of brings me back to what real minor league baseball was before the Round Rock Express came about.”
