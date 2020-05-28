Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation.
Authorities said a building at 25242 Texas 6 in south Brazos County was burglarized on April 28 and again on April 29. Officials said a man was caught on surveillance video removing items from a barn and home on the property.
The man was white with medium-length shaggy hair and tattoos on both arms, officials said.
Anyone who might be able to identify him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers through its website, brazos.crimestoppersweb.com, the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 979-775-8477.
Information that leads to an arrest in the case could lead to a cash reward.
