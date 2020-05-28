No injuries were reported Wednesday evening when a portion of the roof at the Dixie Chicken caved in at around 8 p.m.
“It just kind of messed up the entire pool table area over by where the snake cage is,” said Adam Drake, spokesperson for the Dixie Chicken.
Drake added that the snake was not injured and did not get out of the cage.
“As it started happening, [we were] escorting people out, and it just kind of all came down all at once,” he said.
More information is expected to be released Thursday morning via Dixie Chicken social media channels.
The College Station Fire Department was investigating late Wednesday to make sure the building remains structurally sound, Drake said. CSFD and Bryan Fire Department were both on the scene building reinforcements on University Drive to take inside and secure the damage.
“We still don’t know what’s happening or what’s what, since it’s so late at night,” he added. "Tomorrow morning we'll have a lot more answers."
I love how no one is in a rush to leave. That is what happens when you can't take your beer outside..."I'm not going to waste this pitcher I paid for". You know well that College Station PD was just itching to give someone a ticket for bringing their drink outside.
