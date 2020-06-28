Rudder High School 334 graduating seniors received their diplomas Saturday night in the final of four Bryan high school graduations.
“This is the class that entered the world around the time of 9/11, and they entered the adult world in a global pandemic,” Rudder High School Principal Mario Bye said. “They are a unique, strong, awesome group of people, and I am truly impressed with how they turned out.”
The graduates entered the Merrill Green Stadium with special Rudder-branded masks on as guests — socially distanced in groups of four — watched from the stands and more watched from outside the stadium’s fences and on the livestream featured on the internet.
Saturday’s graduation, Bye said, is the first time the class has been together as a whole since they left for spring break March 6. COVID-19 led to school being done at home for the remainder of the year.
Rudder High School valedictorian Makenna Muth told her classmates attitude is the most important thing when approaching any situation, saying the outcome could be dictated by whether they approach it with a positive or negative outlook.
“I am not saying every situation will work the way you want with the perfect attitude, but to be more successful in life, you have to approach any situation with the right attitude,” she said.
She added that the coronavirus pandemic was a factor in helping her learn that lesson, because no one expected to graduate under such circumstances.
“Everyone in this class approached it with the right attitude and finished school so that we could all be here today to walk the stage,” Muth said, thanking the campus and district staff and administrators for helping them have a graduation and some senior moments.
Muth encouraged her fellow graduates to hold onto their memories and be proud of what they accomplished in their four years and appreciate those who helped them get to the commencement ceremony.
Before concluding, she shared a quote she found that compares a bad attitude to a flat tire, saying, “If you don’t change it, you’ll never go anywhere.”
“Never forget that we, the Rudder High School class of 2020, literally finished high school and are graduating in the middle of a pandemic, so nothing in life is impossible if you approach it with the right attitude,” she said.
Before the students crossed the stage, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck noted the Essential Eight character traits taught to all Bryan students — kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage and leadership — that, she said, are the tenants to a great life.
“Please remember to be kinder and more tolerant than anyone you know, to have a grateful heart for all you receive and continue to serve others,” she said. “Greet all challenges with optimism and a courageous attitude, and that you work harder than anyone else that you’re with. … And lastly, by remembering those traits and making them who you are, you will be a leader in our community, our world, but, most importantly, in your family. We’re so proud of you.”
