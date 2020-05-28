Storms slammed into portions of the Brazos Valley on Wednesday, causing power outages, damages and flooding.
Hail fell throughout the area on Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement officials told the National Weather Service there was quarter-sized hail in Snook, and spotters in Brazos County reported pingpong ball-sized hail near Easterwood Airport. One police officer reported golf ball-sized hail in central Bryan, and a trained spotter in Mumford reported quarter-sized hail.
An emergency management official in Washington County reported trees and fences had been downed in the eastern part of the county, and some structures had been damaged.
In Cameron, a large tree was reported snapped in half, according to a report received by the NWS.
Josh Schulte, president of Schulte Roofing, said his company received an increase in calls, texts and emails for service following Wednesday’s hail storm.
“Any form of notification we can get, we are getting,” he said. “This is probably a little more prominent than other storms in the recent past.”
John Miller, owner of Southwest Agribusiness Consulting based out of Snook, said his farming clients had reported BB- to marble-sized hail across central Texas.
“Communication with clients [revealed] not much north toward Calvert, but in Hearne it was affecting farmland,” he said. “... South of [Texas] 21, [a] few people we talked to said there was not enough hail to destroy their crops, and for what injury there was, the crops will grow through it. But up toward Mumford and Hearne, the hail was heavier and [fell] longer.”
He advised that farmers who saw hail — particularly those who grow cotton — monitor their crops for signs of damage that may show in the coming days.
College Station Fire Department spokesman Stuart Marrs reported downed power lines and a large increase in calls during the afternoon storm. While some calls appeared unrelated to weather, others included reports of power outages, minor vehicle collisions and an elevator rescue.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Bryan Texas Utilities reported 1,386 without power. That number was down to 1,090 by 8:30 p.m. College Station Utilities reported 552 customers without power at 4 p.m., but by 8:30 p.m., 1.073 customers reported a loss of power.
The Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page shared posts throughout the evening, updating customers on power outages in Burleson and Washington counties. As many as 4,300 customers were without power at one point. The Facebook account additionally reported high winds causing damage to a barn and shed in Washington County.
A second round of storms rolled across the Brazos Valley in the evening, causing some flooding.
Burleson County emergency management coordinator Duane Strange reported the loss of a roof on a home located near Snook at 7 p.m., amongst a host of downed trees. Brazos County emergency management coordinator Jason Ware reported responding to at least one transformer fire Wednesday.
At about 8 p.m., a portion of the Dixie Chicken’s roof caved in. Customers were evacuated from the business.
Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor noted high water in city limits had caused some cars to stall Wednesday evening, while additional scanner traffic from the fire department indicated flooding throughout town. Officer Tristen Lopez of the College Station Police Department said a creek on Deacon Road had overflowed Wednesday night, causing police to barricade passage through the area.
Eagle reporter Alex Miller contributed to this report.
