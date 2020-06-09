Brazos County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said it is not just a result of more testing but is a sign that there is likely more community spread than before.
Friday saw 33 new cases, with Saturday and Sunday following with 40 and 21 new cases, respectively. On Monday, there were eight new confirmed cases.
At Monday’s Health District press conference, Sullivan said the positivity rate — the number of positive tests over the number of tests performed — has been increasing, which suggests community transmission. The week of May 23 saw a 4.03% positivity rate, and during the week of May 30, it jumped to 8.97%. He said that as testing continues to increase, the hope is that the positivity rate will eventually decrease.
“This is not just because we’re testing more that we’re seeing higher numbers,” Sullivan said. “When we go and investigate these cases, we are seeing clusters. ... These clusters could be large gatherings that are often indoors. And by gatherings, I’m talking about parties.”
Sullivan said that more than half of the county’s cases are related to clusters. In a previous news conference, he defined a cluster as when two or more people have COVID-19 that they got from a common person.
With holidays like Father’s Day and Independence Day on the horizon, Sullivan said it is critical for people to be safe when they celebrate to prevent continued spread.
He said indoor parties tend to have the highest transmission risk due to poorer ventilation and close proximity to people from other households. Sullivan reminded people to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer frequently, stay six feet apart from others and avoid social gatherings with many people close together, especially indoors.
The eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday brought the number of overall cases in the county to 634.
There were 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is two more than Sunday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital.
Sullivan said 9,214 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 349 more than Sunday’s total.
To date, 22 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Of the total cases, 414 are considered active, eight more than Sunday’s total; 198 people have recovered, which is the same total since Wednesday.
Sullivan said the stagnant recovered total is due in part because it takes time for a person to be considered recovered, but also because officials are prioritizing contact tracing — identifying cases and their contacts — over updating the number of recovered patients. He said that as cases rise, contact tracing — which includes notifying and educating people on the virus and collecting demographic information — has become increasingly time-consuming.
Texas A&M University has been helpful throughout the process, Sullivan said. The school is working with health officials to plan for how to collaboratively continue contact tracing when students return to campus, he said.
“This is the key to being able to find where it is so folks know that you are at risk. You were around somebody who had it, so you can now quarantine yourself from others,” Sullivan said. “And that is really where our effort has to be.”
If there is a positive case in a household, Sullivan said, all members of the home should quarantine for 14 days. Quarantining, he said, is when someone is at risk from the disease and staying away from the community. Isolating is when someone is infected with COVID-19 and must stay away from the community.
About 1% to 3% of people tested at mobile sites have had COVID-19, Sullivan said. He described the slow turnaround time from those sites as frustrating, and said officials are working to improve that at the state level.
People’s mental health is a major concern, Sullivan said, describing the combination of the recession, the pandemic, concern for the situation and need to socially isolate as a “perfect storm for mental illness.” He said health officials are working to find more ways, like telehealth methods, to assist people.
Additionally, he said anyone who needs to go to the doctor should do so, rather than delaying an appointment until their condition worsens.
Early in the press conference, Sullivan said everyone plays a role in decreasing the spread.
“We are seeing an increased number. ... We did expect that as we have more gatherings, as we open up, that we are going to see more cases,” Sullivan said. “We have to do our very best to keep that as minimal as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.