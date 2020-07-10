Whataburger has announced an expansion to new markets -- and a new look.
The new locations will get rid of the iconic A-frame design that has called out to hungry Texans for years. Instead, the new look will feature a more square design.
What's sticking around? The food will remain the same and the orange and white stripes aren't going anywhere, Whataburger officials said.
“There are a lot of things our customers hold sacred about Whataburger, including the iconic A-frame, orange and white stripes, and the strong link to our history,” said James Turcotte, senior vice president of real estate in a press release. “Whataburger’s new restaurant designs and remodels will stay true to our unique look, just in an updated and fresh way.”
The company said the new restaurant models and remodels will have increased capacity and a reduced environmental impact by using renewable resources when possible and LED lighting.
The burger chain is also planning to expand into new markets, including in Tennessee and Kansas City. Whataburger currently operates in 10 states.
“We’re always excited to hear we have so many fans across the country, and we are looking to open restaurants in Tennessee, Kansas City and our existing markets as part of future expansion plans,” said Turcotte. “We don’t have specific details to share about plans for any particular city at this time, but will be happy to share when the time is right.”
The restaurant will also begin franchising restaurants for the first time in almost 20 years.
