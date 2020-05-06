A lawsuit has been filed against The Waterford at College Station assisted living facility, alleging neglect in the April death of a resident who had contracted COVID-19.
The lawsuit was filed by the wife of Joe Boothe, who died April 5. He was 83.
According to the lawsuit, Boothe's family was told in late March of a "stomach bug" going around the facility, and residents were restricted to their rooms. The family alleges that because of misinformation and a lack of information, Boothe's family was denied the opportunity to remove him from the center.
The lawsuit states Boothe's symptoms were described as mild, and after families of other residents spoke out, the Waterford began selectively notifying some families that seven residents had died and 13 out of 31 employees had been infected with COVID-19. In addition, the suit states, 68% of Waterford residents had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The lawsuit alleges Boothe's family was kept away from him and not made aware of the extent of his illness, causing him to suffer alone without proper care.
A representative with the Waterford's public relations firm said Wednesday afternoon that she had not yet seen the lawsuit.
Attorney Gaines West, who is representing Fay Boothe, called it "one of the clearest cases of gross neglect" he had seen.
"Boothe died because he was neglected and left alone to suffer," West said in a statement. "The Waterford, which was inundated with COVID-19 issues, and resulting deaths, can no longer hide what they failed to do for the Boothe family and for many more."
The lawsuit is pending in district court in Brazos County. Also named in the lawsuit is Capital Senior Living, the Dallas-based company that owns the Waterford.
According to the lawsuit, Fay Boothe seeks an amount over $1 million that would be determined by a jury.
Eleven residents of the facility died, according to a public relations firm hired by the Waterford.
Waterford used an outside specialty cleaning company to disinfect and sanitize the property with an EPA-registered grade disinfectant.
The Brazos County Health District said March 31 that multiple Waterford residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and the facility was following guidance from both its corporate office and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.