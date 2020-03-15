Not long after calendars turned to March, bluebonnets and other wildflowers were being spotted throughout the Brazos Valley.
The mild winter brought bluebonnet season a little bit earlier than usual, but spring rains will determine how long the season lasts, said Amy Galloway, a gardener with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.
Typically, bluebonnets begin showing in later March and early April. The early debut this year, though, should not affect how long they are around. Galloway said she expects the bluebonnets to last through May and possibly into early June.
However, the peak time to see the state flower will be throughout March and into April.
Based on the amount of fall and winter rain, Galloway said she anticipates it will be a standard season. While still a beautiful display, she noted the below-normal rain means the blooms will not be as immense or spectacular as some other years.
Many flowers will see a drop-off in the heat of the summer, but wildflowers can be seen throughout the year, Galloway said. She said her favorite time is mid-spring and early summer, when many different kinds of wildflowers are blooming and bringing multiple colors to pastureland and the sides of the highways.
Among the other native wildflowers growing at this time are Indian paintbrushes, identified by their red and orange blooms.
More than just a scenic sight for drives through the Brazos Valley, the wildflowers — especially bluebonnets — serve an important role in the local environment, she said.
“Bluebonnets, as well as the other wildflowers that you’ll see, specifically the native flowers, are going to promote the habitat and food for our native species, both the butterflies and the native bumblebees, which is really important,” Galloway said.
Certain areas of the state, such as the Hill Country, are known for having photogenic views, but some local displays are near Navasota and near Jane Long Intermediate School in Bryan.
With native flowers, she said, it also is easier to grow them because they already are adapted to the environment in Texas.
While many people throughout the state and visitors make trips to see the bluebonnets and take pictures among the blooms, Galloway said, she and the Wildflower Center discourage anyone picking bluebonnets or other wildflowers they see.
“Not only because you’re taking the beauty from someone else, but also you’re taking the nectar source from butterflies,” she said. “That flower will last so much longer and provide so much more food and beauty for other people and insects and animals that we say take a photo.”
