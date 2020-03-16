Over the past few weeks, Michelle Doyel has delivered more than 500 books to laundromats throughout Bryan.
The Fannin Elementary School library media specialist delivers 10 books to 10 laundromats within the Bryan school district every Friday as part of a community outreach program that she initiated.
“I grew up with laundromats,” she said, noting her family did not have a washer and dryer until she was in high school. “I remember being at laundromats and always having books and taking things with me, and I thought that’s just the perfect place for our kids to need books.”
Doyel said she noticed kids at laundromats with nothing to do and thought books would help keep them off of phones and mobile tablets while increasing interactions with their parents.
The books range from infant and toddler books to chapter books for intermediate and middle school students. The children are free to take the books home with them, she said.
“A few of our places, all the books are gone each time we go back to replenish,” Doyel said. “That’s great because that’s more books in the home.”
Denise Kersten, library program coordinator for the Bryan school district, said she is proud of what Doyel has accomplished with the program and said the best gauge of the project is the number of books going home.
“It’s doing what needs to be done, where it needs to be done, and that’s the whole mission right there,” she said.
Half Price Books in College Station has donated boxes of books, Doyel said, but she has also received donations from school district employees, parents and community members.
“It’s pretty neat,” she said about how well the project has been received. “There was one grandad with a little boy, and I just gave him a stack of stuff, and that granddad sat there and read to his boy, read to his grandson. It’s fulfilling. It’s good. It’s what we want, our mission.”
Doyel started creating relationships with laundromat owners early this year.
“We were in awe, seriously,” Kersten said, when Doyel first mentioned the idea for the program at the end of the fall semester. “It’s a simple idea. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a simple idea. This is where families are, and you give them something to do or they will find something to do on their own, so why not put books in front of them over there? And if the books go home, even better.”
Pablo Santos, an employee at Suds & Duds Washateria on Beck Street, said the program is a good way to occupy children when their parents are busy doing laundry, while also helping the students learn to read. Joseph Gargano, a customer at South College Laundromat, said he liked the idea of having books available for students to read while waiting at the laundromat with their family.
“That’s a good way for kids to learn in their own way, just by learning, developing words, picking books that they would personally like,” he said. It helps keep the peace in the store also by giving children something to do instead of running around and possibly disturbing other customers. It also makes it easier on parents to do their laundry because their children are entertained and busy with books.
Doyel said she had preschool children in mind when she envisioned the project but was happy to expand it for older students.
“The more they read, the better they are at it, and the better everyone is in the long run,” Kersten said. “It just turns into its own cycle of benefit.”
People can donate books to Doyel’s program by taking them to the district’s Technology Service Center at 800 S. Texas Ave. Chapter books are especially needed, Doyel said.
The books can be found at the following locations: EZ Wash, 1106 S. Coulter St.; Washateria, 104 McCulloch St.; South College Laundromat, 2107 S. College Ave.; Tigerland Shell, 890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway; Campus Laundry, 3702 S. College Ave.; Sunshine Laundry, 3815 E. 29th St.; Suds & Duds Washateria, 1500 Beck St.; Briarcrest Washateria, 3141 Briarcrest Drive; Woodville Washateria, 3337 Woodville Road; and West 28th Street Laundry, 509 W. 28th St.
