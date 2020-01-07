The Big Event

Texas A&M graduate David Cunningham is assisted by Texas A&M junior and member of the Corps of Cadets Regina Hernandez as they work on projects outside his Bryan home on Saturday during The Big Event. Hernandez was among thousands of students giving back to the community by volunteering their time for the annual event.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Organizers of Texas A&M's Big Event are taking job requests for the annual service project.

Bryan-College Station residents can submit an application for work to be done at bigeventonline.tamu.edu/jobrequest. The deadline is Feb. 8, and jobs will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the website.

Residents can request yard work, window washing, indoor and outdoor painting, dirt moving, tree trimming and more. 

The 2020 Big Event on March 28 marks the 38th year for the largest and oldest student run service project in the nation. 

