A little more than two months after turning 18 years old, CC — the world’s first cloned cat — died Tuesday in College Station.
CC, short for Copy Cat, was born Dec. 22, 2001, and belonged to Shirley and Duane Kraemer. Duane Kraemer worked on the research project that led to CC’s creation.
“CC was a great cat and a real joy,” Duane Kraemer said. “She was part of the family and very special to us. We will miss her every day.”
CC was cloned using nuclear transfer of DNA from a cat named Rainbow and during her life attracted attention from around the world. She was created as part of a research project to see if cats could be cloned, Duane Kraemer said in a 2019 interview with The Eagle, but she lived her life as the couple’s pet along with her three offspring — Tim, Zip and Tess — in the “kitty house” in the Kraemers’ backyard. “While she lived a long, normal, and happy life, CC was extraordinary in what she represented to the Kraemers, the [College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences], and science as a whole,” Dean of veterinary medicine Eleanor M. Green said in a press release said. “The entire CVM community mourns her loss, as all at Texas A&M cared deeply about her as a member of the Aggie family.”
