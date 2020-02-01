Anti-bullying messages are not new to schools, but students at Harmony Science Academy in Bryan got the message in a new way Friday: professional wrestlers.
Bryan-based Lions Pride Sports partnered with the public charter school to bring the anti-bullying presentation before a family-friendly wrestling event today, both held in the school’s gym.
During the three presentations, Lions Pride Sports General Manager Aaron Presley and professional wrestlers Max Castellanos and Drake Durden helped explain to the students — pre-kindergartners through eighth graders — about the three types of bullying and to tell a teacher when they experience bullying.
Making it interactive, Presley had the students in each group repeat the three types of bullying — verbal, physical and cyber —
while Castellanos and Durden demonstrated what each can look like. Castellanos even showed why students should tell a teacher rather than retaliating against their bully.
Ultimately, the wrestlers apologized to each other and to the students before hugging it out.
All the students in the school received free tickets to today’s event before returning to their classes, but Presley had a serious message for the middle schoolers specifically: “We visit hundreds of schools, thousands and thousands of kids, and I cannot tell you how many have committed suicide throughout the years that we’ve heard about. Bullying is a real thing, and it costs some people their lives, so if you care about your friends, if you care about your family, look out for each other. … We don’t want y’all to be another statistic.”
In between presentations, Presley said, they have visited schools all across the state and will have requests to talk to students who are having trouble either personally or with a bullying situation.
“We’ll walk in there, and I’ll watch those kids just melt,” he said. “Just different avenues of getting through to them.”
The message is the same the students’ teachers and parents have shared for years, Lions Pride Sports owner Houston Carson said, but it sinks in more when the larger-than-life wrestlers convey it.
“The kids are so into it,” Harmony Science Academy Student Recruitment Coordinator April Crow said. “I think that [interactive] component probably helps drive the point home. The more you can get the kids involved and invested in something, the more you’re going to actually teach them.”
Carson, who grew up in Caldwell and graduated with Crow, operates the company with his fiancé, Kenzie Avery. He was a professional wrestler and started the company about six years ago after he left the ring.
“Most of our athletes were bullied themselves,” Carson said. “We don’t get a lot of people that were the all-star quarterback in high school. Wrestlers really have a story, because to get into a business like this, you have to be an unusual person. And the thing is, when you’re young and unusual, people bully you. We can really relate. Now, they seem like they’re untouchable and they’re cool people, but we break down and we say, ‘We’ve been there.’ … Tell somebody about it. Just be the bigger person.”
The rallies and events are just their way of giving back to the community, Presley said, noting the Friday anti-bullying rally is free for the schools and the campus gets to keep the proceeds from concession sales during today’s event.
Castellanos said he enjoys visiting the schools and wants to be an inspiration and motivator for the students he meets, especially Latino students who have dreams like he had when he was growing up.
Despite what people might think or what some people might say, the 7-foot-tall Durden said, they have all been bullied and felt the way the students have felt.
“Once you get older, you get to realize what effect it has on you and what effect it has on you as a kid, so to be able to explain that to somebody and try to prevent it, that’s worthwhile,” he said.
Eighth grader Mekela Waters was interactive with the group during their presentation and said she liked to see how they stand up against bullying.
“I feel like you should always apologize for what you did wrong and you know it was wrong, and be careful what you say and think about others’ feelings toward it,” she said.
The doors will open for today’s professional wrestling event at 5 p.m. with the first bell set to ring at 6 p.m. The event will take place in the Harmony Science Academy gym, located at 2031 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.
