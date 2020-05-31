Bryan residents may be a few months away from taking advantage of pattern zoning — the use of certain pre-approved building patterns that are outlined in the city’s newly adopted Midtown Area Plan.
The Bryan City Council approved the adoption of the Midtown Area Plan earlier this month. The 80-page document is meant to guide the city through redevelopment of about 2 square miles surrounding the former municipal golf course on West Villa Maria Road, from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with the City of College Station and generally bound by Finfeather Road to the west and South Texas Avenue to the east.
The adoption didn’t mean immediate change, since there are several zoning changes needed for the plan to be fully implemented. The first on the list for implementation is pattern zoning, which Project Planner and Midtown Project Manager Lindsay Hackett said could be available by the end of the summer, once it is approved by city council.
In the coming weeks, she said, additional public comment will be taken on the matter so notification letters can then go out to property owners who would be eligible to use the pattern zoning if it is approved.
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the way people are living, Hackett said she is still hearing positive feedback from developers and interest in using items outlined in the Midtown Area Plan.
“Even though the world as a whole has kind of taken a little bit of a backslide on growth and everything because safety concerns, I really think that Midtown is gonna just snap right back to it,” Hackett said. “The demand is still there for growth during this pandemic time, so that gives us a little bit of peace about how it’s going to continue moving forward.”
Pattern zoning is explained in the “Midtown Pattern Book” section of the plan. There are four building types — cottage, flex house, apartment house and walkup apartment building — which are proposed to be pre-approved to be built in certain locations within the Midtown neighborhood, according to a city press release.
The smallest in the book is the cottage, which has plans that start at 600 square feet, while the largest plans fall under the midtown walk-up, which have a 2,750-square-foot building footprint.
The pattern buildings have different designs, with the main difference being in the outer appearance, for property owners to choose from.
Pattern zoning would not change the underlying base zoning district, which are the underlying rules that say what can or cannot be used on a property. Pattern zoning is completely voluntary for property owners and developers and is meant to add more flexibility for what people can do on their land.
The concept of pattern zoning won a national Merit Award in the Emerging Projects category from the Center for New Urbanism as part of the organization’s 2020 Charter Awards, the city announced in a press release last week.
Hackett said Bryan is the first city in Texas and one of the first in the nation to adopt a concept like the pattern book on a municipal level. She said it is exciting but also requires an extra level of care since there are not many other cities to look toward when making the processes.
Next on the list of things to do to fully implement the Midtown Area Plan includes introducing the Midtown Zoning District, and potentially an amped-up version of it for higher density areas. The proposed standards for the Midtown Zoning District, the city website states, focus on development flexibility and bringing in more mixed-use types to the area.
The Midtown Zoning District would change the base level zoning of people’s property, but Hackett said nobody would need to change anything to fit the new standard unless they redevelop or develop an area.
Hackett said the city plans to promote more engagement with residents before the Midtown Zoning District is adopted in early to mid-fall.
There are a handful of other ordinances, which run on their own schedules, that will need to pass to implement certain aspects of the plan.
One would permit accessory dwelling units to be used as a rental in the Midtown area without prior approval of a conditional-use permit. Hackett said this is an integral part of the cottage housing outlined in the pattern book, so it will likely be considered by the council around the same time as pattern zoning this summer.
Other ordinances include ones concerning trees, food truck courts and one that could allow for a court-style development of small homes or cottages.
Hackett said she is glad to hear from residents who are excited to begin implementing the Midtown Area Plan.
“We’re really excited about Midtown area,” she said. “We think it’s a strong area that’s going to see continued growth over this challenging time that we’re in.”
For more information, visit bryantx.gov/midtown.
