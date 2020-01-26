More than 100 people gathered Saturday in College Station for a master class designed to educate potential hemp producers and consumers on the cultivation of the product.
The course at the Hilton was hosted by Arlington-based Texas Hemp Growers and featured discussions on the hemp industry, methods of production and licensing and compliance among other startup needs for a hemp-related business. A law legalizing hemp and low-THC cannabidiol products was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June.
According to Texas Hemp Growers, tickets to Saturday’s seminar sold out. Those in attendance included those who had agriculture experience and others who were looking at starting in the industry.
“They’re farmers, business people, people who will be doing genetic testing; just a wide range of people,” said Sandra Huddleston, Texas Hemp Growers program coordinator. “Some are just checking to see if this is what they want to get into.”
Speakers were brought in from law firms, laboratories and pesticide companies, among other entities. Next week’s master class in Wichita Falls is slated to feature a speaker from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
“We are trying to help Texas hemp growers benefit from what they can learn from other states,” Huddleston said. “We’re also looking at rules and regulations in Texas.”
Huddleston noted that potential hemp producers are urged to wait to begin growth and processing until after a set of rules and regulations are finalized, which would allow for formal licensing. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller notes on the state’s website that the Texas Department of Agriculture submitted their state plan for hemp regulation to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for review in December, with rules published — but not yet adopted — earlier this month.
Lan Ingram, founder and CEO of Harvest Hemp Supply Co. of Dallas, spoke with master class attendees Saturday. Formerly involved in the hemp industry in Colorado, Ingram said that when he learned hemp was coming to Texas, he quickly moved back to the Lone Star State to start his business.
“I just wanted to hit the ground running and help people in the right direction when they start growing hemp,” he said.
Ingram spent time on the hotel conference center stage educating farmers on the nature of the industry, noting that he considers hemp production a good economic opportunity with some pitfalls. He said he hopes education can help producers avoid those pitfalls.
“People think they will make so much money, but it’s a hard process, and you have to know what you’re doing,” he said.
Ingram stressed the importance of conducting research before producing hemp, having a buyer lined up from the beginning and heavily vetting partners.
He pointed out that in addition to the popular CBD products seen in retail establishments, hemp could potentially have many uses, such as in the production of clothing and building materials. Currently, hemp is primarily used for cannabidiol/CBD products such as topical oils, but Ingram said he predicts a trend shift toward more industrial uses of hemp.
“We need to create infrastructure here so that cost can be competitive in global market,” he said. “... Most farmers we have been talking to are interested in producing CBD oil.”
Zachary Maxwell, president of Texas Hemp Growers, closed the day’s master class by detailing proper agricultural methods of hemp harvesting and processing, also touching on topics such as market value. Some expect an upcoming swell of Texas farmers investing in hemp, but Maxwell said he is skeptical.
“In some other states they only have 400 or maybe 500 [farmers] signed up,” he said. I don’t know if we’ll see the kind of inundation you might think.”
Many people in audience told Maxwell that they are current farmers who plan to grow hemp, he added.
“Anything new is going to be scary and pose its own challenges,” Maxwell said. “Obviously there is a lot of money to be had, but also to be lost. And I think that’s why these farmers come [to classes]. They don’t want to lose thousands in input because they didn’t know about a risk.”
To learn more about Texas Hemp Growers, which is an educational for-profit company, visit hemptx.org.
