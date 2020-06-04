Bryan police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Bryan that left one man dead.
Bryan police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of Clark Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
When police arrived to the scene, officers found Bryan resident Derrick O'Bryant Smith, 32, incapacitated with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to the police report. Smith was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where he later died from his injuries.
Bryan police said they believe the shooting was due to a prior incident between the involved parties. Bryan police said they do have information on a suspect. The police department believes there is no threat to the public.
