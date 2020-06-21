The effort to place a statue of Matthew Gaines on the Texas A&M campus is entering its next phase after a fundraising campaign exceeded its goal last week.
Organizers of the student-led Matthew Gaines Initiative said the group had raised more than $350,000 as of Friday.
Gaines was a former slave who became Washington County’s first black state senator. He was instrumental in passing Senate Bill 276, which created the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas under the Land Grant College Act of 1862, also known as the Morrill Act.
Erica Pauls, president of the Matthew Gaines Initiative, said the fundraising milestone was important.
“It means the retold story of history,” Pauls said. “It’s not about something that’s just A&M history or College Station history, this is something that’s essentially Texas history.”
Next month, the group will put out a “call for artists” interested in creating a statue that would be placed on campus. Initiative members will then identify three artists as finalists to offer designs for the statue. Pauls said the goal is to have the statue completed by May.
“The artist selection process takes about two to three months, and then we’re going to give the artists about six months,” Pauls said.
Last week, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced a 10-part action plan to improve race relations on A&M’s campus. Honoring Matthew Gaines with an on-campus statue was part of that plan. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced June 13 he would donate $100,000 to the statue project.
“It means a lot knowing that we have support not only from students, but from faculty, especially those that are in leadership roles,” Pauls said. “It means a lot to get support from all realms of Aggies.”
Pauls said she thinks the statue can be a physical representation of how anyone, regardless of background in race, gender or ethnicity, can make a lasting impact on A&M in the same way Gaines did.
“I think representation is so important,” Pauls said. “A&M and other schools and institutions alike are trying to work more on the retainment of different Texas students, and I think just having that representation, knowing that a Black man or someone who looks like me was the catalyst for the founding of this university will hopefully spark hope in another student to make change on this campus as well.”
