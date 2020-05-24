Michael Pia has taken on the role of chief investment officer for the Texas A&M Foundation.
According to a Foundation press release, Pia will supervise and guide the Foundation investment team in managing a portfolio meant to meet the needs of A&M. As CIO, Pia will be a major part of maintaining an investment portfolio that can withstand “severe market instability” such as the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.
Before his new role, Pia was managing director of Strategic Partnerships & Research for the Teacher Retirement System’s Investment Management Division. In the position, Pia oversaw 10% of the TRS Trust’s assets, the press release says. Pia was chairman of the IMD’s Management Committee and a voting member of its Internal Investment Committee.
Pia also has worked as chief of staff to the TRS chief investment officer. Since 2015, he led an investment team in managing $15 billion in assets.
Before working with TRS, Pia was in the U.S. Marine Corps on active duty for 11 years and worked as a software/systems engineer for Lockheed Martin. He has earned certificates in financial analysis and alternative investment analysis, an MBA from Texas Christian University, an M.S. in software engineering from the University of West Florida and a B.S. in mechanical engineering With Distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy.
“I am very excited to join the Texas A&M Foundation, an organization with a culture and values that align closely with mine,” Pia said in the release. “I am inspired by its work to build a brighter future for Texas A&M University so that Aggieland can continue to develop future leaders for Texas and our nation. My role as chief investment officer represents an opportunity to continue a lifetime of service, and I am highly motivated to make a significant and lasting impact on the Foundation and university.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.