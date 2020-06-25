Milam County Judge Steve Young issued a disaster order Thursday that will require people to wear a face mask in public.
The order will go into effect Monday.
“Wearing a mask is like wearing your seat belt. It’s like wearing a hard hat on a construction site,” Young said in a Facebook video. “It’s something that just makes sense and there’s no good reason not to do it.”
As of Thursday, Milam County had reported 78 cases of COVID-19, including 30 in the last eight days. Of those cases, 25 are active.
Under the disaster order, all Milam County businesses and commercial entities will require employees, visitors and patrons to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth while on the business’s premises. Businesses will deny entrance to those who refuse or fail to comply with the order.
“You’re not going to be allowed in a store, you’re not going to be allowed to go shopping unless you wear a mask,” Young said. “That’s just all there is to it.”
The order is exempt to those exercising outside, driving, pumping gas, eating or drinking, and going into a building or doing an activity that requires security surveillance such as going to the bank.
Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine up to $1,000.
Young said if businesses need face masks for patrons and visitors, they can request some from his office.
“This burden is really going to fall on business owners, and I hate that part, but that’s the best I can do under the governor’s orders,” Young said. “I’m trying to do whatever I can as your county judge to ensure the safety of all of us.”
