Madison County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on a theft at the Henson Ford dealership in Madisonville.

According to a social media post, the dealership was burglarized on Monday night. Deputies were called to the business on Tuesday, where the dealership’s owners reported 11 vehicles had catalytic converters stolen, totalling more than $33,000.

Madison County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. The dealership’s owners have pledged an additional $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still claim the reward by contacting 936-348-3100 or submitting a tip at www.P3tips.com.

