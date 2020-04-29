Madison County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on a theft at the Henson Ford dealership in Madisonville.
According to a social media post, the dealership was burglarized on Monday night. Deputies were called to the business on Tuesday, where the dealership’s owners reported 11 vehicles had catalytic converters stolen, totalling more than $33,000.
Madison County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. The dealership’s owners have pledged an additional $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still claim the reward by contacting 936-348-3100 or submitting a tip at
www.P3tips.com.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
People out of work wait outside a government-run bank having technical problems to distribute their aid money amid the new coronavirus pandemic's affect on the economy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
APTOPIX Lebanon Protests
An anti-government protester confronts police with a stone during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds of protesters set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers, who responded with tear gas and batons in renewed clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
A woman walks on a nearly deserted Millennium Bridge as the rain falls, on the sixth week of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
Hundreds of cars wait in line for a food bank distribution at the Big Butler Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Prospect, Pa. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank expected more than 1,500 vehicles to come to receive two 25-pound boxes of food each. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Andrew Rush
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
Patients wearing face masks wait to be attended inside a hospital, during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
APTOPIX Outbreak Virus Brazil
Taina dos Santos, third from left, attends the burial of her mother Ana Maria, a 56-year-old nursing assistant who died from the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dos Santos said that the situation in the Salgado Filho public hospital where her mother worked is complicated and that some health workers have to buy their own protective gear. "She gave everything to her job until the very end," said the 27-year-old daughter. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
APTOPIX Lebanon
A Lebanese policeman gestures to firefighters as they extinguish a police car that was set on fire by anti-government protesters, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds of angry Lebanese took part Tuesday in the funeral of a young man killed in riots overnight in Tripoli that were triggered by the crash of Lebanon's national currency that sent food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Bilal Hussein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
A PSE&G utility worker watches the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conduct "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover of New York and New Jersey, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in this view from Jersey City, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Inmates hold a sign that reads in Spanish "We want COVID-19 tests, we have the right to live"," as they gather ona roof during a prison protest at Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Inmates complain that authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside the prison. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Inmates gather at a patio during a prison protest at Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Inmates complain that authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside the prison. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Two children wearing face masks sit on top of a boat in a beach in Badalona, near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. Health authorities in Spain are urging parents to be responsible and abide by social distancing rules a day after some beach fronts and city promenades filled with families eager to enjoy the first stroll out in six weeks. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pence Mask
Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood, during a tour of the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., as he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pence Mask
Vice President Mike Pence visits the molecular testing lab at Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., where he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Philippines
Health workers wearing protective suits holds signs beside a 16-day-old baby who recovered from COVID-19 as he is discharged from the National Children's Hospital in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines during a continuing enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The baby nicknamed "Kobe" is the first COVID-19 patient to be discharged at the children's hospital. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
A man wearing a face mask rests on a beach in Badalona, near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. Health authorities in Spain are urging parents to be responsible and abide by social distancing rules a day after some beach fronts and city promenades filled with families eager to enjoy the first stroll out in six weeks. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Soldiers Home
Tributes to veterans cover a sign Tuesday, April 28, 2020, near an entrance road to Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Mass., where a number of people died due to the coronavirus. While the death toll at the state-run Soldiers' Home in Holyoke continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care while the state's top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
Rodrique Ngowi
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pence
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs-up to Mayo Clinic workers after his visit Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., where he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belgium
A man jogs near the Atomium during a partial lockdown against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Brussels, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
A man stands at the door of his house at 31 slum during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Men sit outside a public hospital treating patients with suspected COVID-19 as they wait for news on a hospitalized relative, in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Mexico's coronavirus cases have begun rising more rapidly, with experts predicting a peak around the second week in May. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.