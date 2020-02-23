One of Bryan-College Station’s greatest gifts to the world of music joins with our own Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra this evening to present a musical tribute to a great American author.
Emily Pulley, a star of the Metropolitan Opera stage, will perform Aaron Copland’s Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson with the symphony in a concert that begins at 5 p.m. in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University.
Pulley is a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School who went on to grace some of the world’s greatest stages. Her appearances with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra always are the highlight of any season.
She said, “It’s always a joy to sing in my hometown. BVSO has been very supportive of me throughout my career, and I really appreciate that.”
Pulley said she has been “singing professionally for 30 years, but I can’t remember a time when music wasn’t of great importance to me. Even though I was very shy as a child, I never hesitated to get up and lead singing in school, Girl Scouts or church, and I was extremely fortunate to have had a great music teacher in elementary school and excellent band and choir directors from middle school onward.”
Today’s concert will begin with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 in H minor, K. 183 and conclude with Copland’s stirring Appalachian Spring.
Symphony music director and conductor Marcelo Bussiki said, “Emily’s artistry and sense of humor leaves us wanting more from her.”
Bussiki said, “[Today’s] program was inspired by the beauty of Copland’s settings of Dickinson’s poems. The first song, Nature, the gentlest mother, like the rest of the set is gorgeous, but requires a depth of interpretation that one only finds with experienced singers like Emily. The best is that she also likes the work.”
Tickets to the concert are available at the MSC Box Office immediately prior to the event or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Tickets are $45 and $16 for students.
Popular lecturer Ann Thompson will host a pre-concert talk at 4 p.m. in the Rudder Theatre complex. Admission is free.
A patron social hour will complete the evening following the concert at Napa Flats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.