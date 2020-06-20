Blue Baker announced via Facebook on Friday afternoon that the chain will be temporarily closing its University Drive location in College Station after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Blue Baker announcement, the chain already had closed its Mills Park Circle location in south College Station last week after an employee at that restaurant tested positive.
The post noted that the employee at the University Drive location had last worked Sunday and had not been showing symptoms of coronavirus at that time. The employee began to feel ill Monday and has remained quarantined since then.
“The health and safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority, and we will not reopen until all staff who work at this location get tested with a negative result,” the business’ Facebook post reads. “At all locations we will continue to require our team to wear masks and gloves at all times, conduct daily temperature and health screenings, and implement increased disinfection practices. We are committed to staying vigilant and keeping you informed as we overcome these challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.