During his senior year, Joshua Bowser went from homecoming king and Mr. BCHS to king of quarantine.
While locking down and not returning to school after spring break was a change, he said he handled it as well as he could.
“If you keep your focus on the problems of now, you won’t see the blessings coming your way,” he said.
Bowser, who is set to graduate from Bryan Collegiate High School on June 25, was co-leader of the school’s Fitness Club, which was suddenly unable to meet. He was helping get the school’s newspaper up and running, which came to an end, and popular among his peers. That part is still true, but now strictly online.
Although he said he regrets missing events like College Colors Day as part of the “senior experience,” what he feels he missed out on most was the opportunity to make a closer connection with peers before everyone heads out in different directions after graduation.
“I miss interactions with human beings in person,” Bowser said. “Really, it’s just those last experiences with friends and acquaintances and teachers, being able to have a tighter bond since we are about to leave each other, that I miss. We can’t even hug each other if we see each other.”
Bowser, who lives with his mom and two sisters, said he has a reputation of being friends with everyone. He enjoyed “hanging out” with big groups often.
“Now, since quarantine happened, there’s a lot more group online hangouts,” Bowser said. “We set up a class messaging thing so we can stay in contact. It helps bring us together.”
Although going out hasn’t been an option during the last part of his senior year, he said there’s “a lot of flirting still going on.”
Instead of dwelling on what he has missed out on, though, Bowser said he has been trying new things and changing his focus. He started making TikTok videos. He also started a podcast where he talks about his childhood, being brought up in religion, music (he sings R&B and gospel music) and overcoming self-doubt.
“I’m just trying to put something out there to take our minds off of COVID-19,” he said.
He also started reading the Bible every day.
“Since I am a man of religion, I believe everything happens for a reason and everything is destined to happen, so I’m not going to trip about it,” he said. “I am keeping myself sane with God. ... I am a little embarrassed to admit I didn’t read my Bible as much when school was happening. I had a mental block. I’d think, ‘I can’t do this. I got homework to do. I’m tired.’ This or that, but now that I have so much time, I pushed away the excuses. I’m going to read the whole Bible in 365 days.”
The podcast, videos and focus on religion has reaffirmed that he really enjoys encouraging others, he said. He’s been trying to fill the void that school has left by reaching out online with positive affirmations.
“I’m not really that dynamic; I’m quieter at times, but I really like lifting others up, making them happy, motivating others,” he said. “It might sound corny sometimes, but that’s OK.”
This fall, Bowser is attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and plans on pursuing a kinesiology degree.
