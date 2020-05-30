It was the sense of closeness, community and friendship offered by the Bryan High School band that led Madisen Scarborough to become the head drum major her senior year.
“As I joined the high school band as a freshman, I was amazed by how much of a family band seemed to be, so I just always knew this is a great place to be, a great thing to be a part of,” Scarborough said.
From her freshman to junior year, each Bryan High drum major influenced Scarborough by their drive and dedication.
“They inspired me to become part of that leadership role to help the band grow even more,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Hey I want to do that’ because I wanted to help out the band that helped me out so much — where I found a place where I felt like I belonged.”
That desire to help the band become better is typical of Scarborough, said Bre Osbourn, head band director at Bryan High School.
“She’s a successful drum major and musician in general — she’s very dedicated to the group because she’s dedicated to people,” Osbourn said. “Band is a community-oriented activity, and it’s not like other classes where your actions only affect you. In band, when you don’t do your work it affects other people. She’s dedicated to other people, to being reliable and having others know they can count on her. Taking on that leadership role is a big deal to her.”
Scarborough said she enjoyed conducting the marching band during performances and being Osbourn’s “right-hand man.” Mentoring freshmen or helping with any band problems taught her a lot, Scarborough said.
“I enjoyed it. I had a lot of fun,” she said. “I think it was a great experience. I grew a ton in my leadership and communication skills. I just feel like a better person now that I’ve experienced that.”
Although a lot of what drum majors do is during marching season, Scarborough’s band experience still ended early. As a clarinet player, she and her bandmates missed out on University Interscholastic League State Solo-Ensemble competition, the spring concert, performing during graduation and the annual band banquet.
But what she misses most is her band family.
“I miss being part of that family, because I was kind of getting ready to leave and go to college, but I wasn’t ready to leave quite yet, and so it’s just different knowing that the next time that I see the band, I’ll be an alumni and not part of it,” she said.
Scarborough also was actively involved in Future Farmers of America and focused on her academics.
This fall, she will be attending the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University.
Meanwhile, the Zoom band sessions, socializing through social media and online classes are not the senior year she expected.
“I am kind of upset that we didn’t get a normal senior year, but I feel like this is the best that we could have gotten with the circumstances, so I am happy we are still planning a graduation — that we are doing the best that we can do, and I am happy to see that everyone is still trying,” she said. “I am just really grateful for all the support I’ve gotten from everyone — that all the seniors have received. I’m really grateful that everyone is able to come together at a time like this and still be supportive of what we’ve been through and still try to make things feel somewhat normal.”
