College View High School senior Hadyn Strain was disappointed not to finish her senior year at school, but said she has just tried to make the best of it.
“It’s just taught me that, most importantly, you have to make the best out of terrible situations,” she said.
When Strain and her classmates left for spring break in March, she said, she did not know much about the coronavirus and was looking forward to the senior trips and memories that she expected to make in her final months of high school.
“When I pictured the last semester of my senior year, I pictured going out with friends, just going to school and not doing anything and just chilling with myteachers,” she said.
Not being with people is one of the most difficult things about distance learning, saying she never thought she would have to do online school.
“Everything is through a computer or a laptop or a phone or a tablet, and for me that face-to-face contact is super, super, super important when it comes to learning and actually grasping concepts,” she said.
People have told her, she said, that this is something she will be able to tell her kids and grandkids about, but she would have preferred to have a traditional senior year.
“I love school,” she said. “… I miss my friends, my teachers. I miss my principal. Just seeing them every day is definitely a blessing, and the fact that I don’t get to see them anymore and especially this being my senior year is definitely kind of heartbreaking.”
It is especially disappointing, she said, because she does not know how closely she will stay in touch with her classmates and friends after they leave high school.
“It’s a really important time for me to make the most of my time with them, but given the situation, that was taken away, unfortunately,” she said.
In addition to the senior trips and events that were canceled due to COVID-19, she said, she was disappointed a journalism and media conference she planned to attend in Washington, D.C., next month was also canceled.
During this time, she said, she has been doing puzzles and doing more activities outside, such as bike riding, walking and helping her family with landscape work at home.
“I never knew that I would love to plant flowers so much,” she said, adding she found herself noticing little details she never noticed before the coronavirus pandemic.
Through the highs and lows of the COVID-19 situation, she said, she thinks the community will be stronger for it.
“It’s really just taught me to keep my head up in rough situations and know that it will get better sooner or later, and to do the best that I can to keep me and my family safe and to keep the people of my community safe as well,” she said.
