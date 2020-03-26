Brazos County Health Department
The Brazos County Health District reported seven more positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County just after noon on Thursday.

Brazos County now has 28 total cases of COVID-19. Three of the cases are hospitalized, according to the health district.

No additional details about the seven new cases were released, but the Brazos County Health District said it would be sharing data graphs on the positive cases soon.

The next health district press conference is currently scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.

