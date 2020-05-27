The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Washington counties until 3:30 p.m. This warning includes College Station, Brenham and Navasota.
There is a threat of ping pong-sized hail and winds up to 60 mph.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including College Station TX, Brenham TX, Navasota TX until 3:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/jx4qnPdPdQ— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 27, 2020
Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye College Station TX, Brenham TX, Navasota TX hasta las 3:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dzflWG9mGs— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 27, 2020
The National Weather Service in Houston initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Brazos and Burleson counties until 2:45 p.m.
