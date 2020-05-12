The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Burleson County, including Caldwell and Deanville until 1:45 p.m.
There is a threat of penny-sized hail, winds up to 60 mph and a tornado with this storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Initially, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Burleson County until 1:15 p.m., but that warning has since expired.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Caldwell TX, Deanville TX, Tunis TX until 1:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ojOf6kMSNW— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 12, 2020
Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye Caldwell TX, Deanville TX, Tunis TX hasta la 1:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JjJljzEEzG— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.