Tornado warning Burleson County
Photo from National Weather Service Central Texas Radar

The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Burleson County, including Caldwell and Deanville until 1:45 p.m.

There is a threat of penny-sized hail, winds up to 60 mph and a tornado with this storm, according to the National Weather Service. 

Initially, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Burleson County until 1:15 p.m., but that warning has since expired.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.