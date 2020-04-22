The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for the northern part of Brazos County, and parts of Burleson, Grimes and Madison counties.
The National Weather service said there could be winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
Earlier today, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Texas, including Brazos County.
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
Campus Muster 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.