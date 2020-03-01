Three Texas A&M students who died recently will be honored Tuesday at the university’s Silver Taps ceremony.
The ceremony will honor the memories of Cameron Christopher McNeff, a junior computer engineering major from Tomball who died Feb. 15; Rod Israel Prado, a sophomore horticulture major from Boerne who died Feb. 14; and Nicholas Joseph King, a junior geophysics major from Waco who died Feb. 7.
The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time.
All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.
The public is encouraged to write a short letter or note to the families of those being honored and place the notes in boxes at the Academic Plaza and West Campus Library, as well as at the tables on the Quad and in front of the Koldus Building.
Silver Taps begins at 10:20 p.m. when the campus is darkened as students, family and friends silently gather in the plaza. At 10:30 p.m., an honor guard from the Ross Volunteer Company will march across campus from the Corps of Cadets area to the plaza, where its members will fire three rifle volleys to honor the memory of these students. Buglers from the Aggie Band, unseen in the darkness, will play a special arrangement of taps. The tolling of the Albritton Tower bells will signal the end of the ceremony.
Free parking in the University Center Garage will be available between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
In case of severe weather, Silver Taps will be held in an alternate location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.