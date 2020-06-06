Texas A&M University’s summer enrollment is up 16% compared to last year, with 28,094 people enrolled on the fourth day of class this month and 24,228 at this time in 2019.
This summer’s classes are being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to A&M Associate Vice President of Marketing & Communications Kelly Brown, the greatest increase was in the undergraduate category — which makes up 70% of the overall student body during the summer — with a 24% rise from 15,901 to 19,738.
From 2017 through 2019, enrollment remained in the 24,000 range, with the highest number in 2018 at 24,514 students. Before the recent jump this year, summer enrollment had been steadily increasing each summer in recent history with 18,725 in 2013, then 19,720 in 2014, followed by 22,322 in 2015 and 23,971 in 2016.
Chad Wootton, associate vice president of external affairs for A&M’s provost office, said at a Brazos County Health District press briefing this week that this summer’s enrollment at A&M is higher than any previous summer.
“We think this is young people taking advantage of the flexibility, and in some cases making up for the uncertainty of the spring semester,” Wootton said Monday.
